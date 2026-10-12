Jan Huebner
'I don't think anyone will break it any time soon' - Augsburg's Robin Fellhauer reflects on record-breaking goal past Bayern Munich's Manuel Neuer
Underdogs capitalise on defensive blunder
Fellhauer wrote himself into Bundesliga folklore by stunning the Bavarian giants straight from kick-off. Bayern contributed to their own downfall when an ill-judged backpass put their backline under instant pressure inside the box. Sensing the opening, the alert midfielder charged down the veteran goalkeeper's scuffed clearance before sliding the ball into an empty net.
- Getty Images Sport
Historic milestone leaves midfielder astonished
The goalscorer was overwhelmed by the surreal moment, only realising the magnitude of his feat when a team-mate broke the news during an early injury stoppage. Speaking to Bundesliga, the home hero could not hide his disbelief: "I didn't even realise it until the first injury break when Gregor came over to me and said, 'Congratulations, you're buying the drinks now' that I knew something had happened."
German record books welcome newcomer
Clocked at just 8.37 seconds, the lightning strike eclipsed the long-standing nine-second record shared by Karim Bellarabi and Kevin Volland from 2014 and 2015, respectively. Fully aware of his new place in German top-flight folklore after delivering such a historic moment, the midfielder added: "But now, after the match, it's starting to sink in a bit and it's an indescribable feeling to be part of something so big, something where you're now immortalised in the record books. I don't think anyone will break it any time soon."
- Eibner
Fugitive leaders stumble during chase
The chaotic 2-2 draw saw Vincent Kompany's side miss the chance to close the gap on second-placed Borussia Dortmund, who sit on 13 points. Bayern remain two points adrift after taking just 11 from their opening five league fixtures. Such self-inflicted defensive lapses serve as a stark warning for the perennial contenders as their domestic and European schedules ramp up.
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