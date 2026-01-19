'I do not want to reconcile' - Brooklyn Beckham launches SCATHING attack on Victoria and Sir David as he accuses parents of 'endlessly trying to ruin my relationship' in lengthy Instagram rant

Brooklyn has also accused his mother of ruining his wedding day with "inappropriate" behaviour, while also claiming she refused to help "save displaced dogs during the LA fires".

He said: "In front of our 500 wedding guests, Marc Anthony called me to the stage, where in the schedule was planned to be my romantic dance with my wife but instead my mum was waiting to dance with me instead. She danced very inappropriately on me in front of everyone. I've never felt more uncomfortable or humiliated in my entire life. We wanted to renew our vows so we could create new memories of our wedding day that bring us joy and happiness, not anxiety and embarrassment.

"My wife has been consistently disrespected by my family, no matter how hard we've tried to come together as one. My mum has repeatedly invited women from my past into our lives in ways that were clearly intended to make us both uncomfortable. Despite this, we still travelled to London for my dad's birthday and were rejected for a week as we waited in our hotel room trying to plan quality time with him. He refused all of our attempts, unless it was at his big birthday party with a hundred guests and cameras at every corner.

"When he finally agreed to see me, it was under the condition that Nicola wasn't invited. It was a slap in the face. Later, when my family travelled to LA, they refused to see me at all.

"My family values public promotion and endorsements above all else. Brand Beckham comes first. Family 'love' is decided by how much you post on social media, or how quickly you drop everything to show up and pose for a family photo op even if it's at the expense of our professional obligations.

"We've gone out of our way for years to show up and support at every fashion show, every party, and every press activity to show "our perfect family!" But the one time my wife asked for my mum's support to save displaced dogs during the LA fires, my mum refused."