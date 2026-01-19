'I do not want to reconcile' - Brooklyn Beckham launches SCATHING attack on Victoria and Sir David as he accuses parents of 'endlessly trying to ruin my relationship' in lengthy Instagram rant

Reports have consistently circulated about the nature of Brooklyn's relationship with his parents, with his brother, Cruz, angrily denying claims that Sir David and Victoria had unfollowed him on Instagram, and instead insisted that Brooklyn had blocked them. Another report claimed that Brooklyn's wife, Nicola, snubbed Victoria by refusing to wear a wedding dress designed by her; now, he has also rebuffed that idea, insisting that instead, his mother refused to make the dress at the eleventh hour.
His Instagram rant begins: "I have been silent for years and made every effort to keep these matters private. Unfortunately my parents and their team have continued to go to the press, leaving me with no choice but to speak for myself and tell the truth about only some of the lies that have been printed. I do not want to reconcile with my family. I'm not being controlled, I'm standing up for myself for the first time in my life.
"For my entire life, my parents have controlled narratives in the press about our family. The performative social media posts, family events and inauthentic relationships have been a fixture of the life I was born into. Recently, I have seen with my own eyes the lengths that they'll go through to place countless lies in the media, mostly at the expense of innocent people, to preserve their own facade. But I believe the truth always come out."