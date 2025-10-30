'I barely slept a wink' - Zenit star kept kidnapping attempt secret from his family and opens up on horrifying ordeal after fighting off three attackers

It was a quiet evening on October 23 when Andrey Mostovoy, fresh off another strong performance for Zenit against Orenburg, became the target of a shocking abduction attempt. As he was getting into his Mercedes G-Wagen after leaving a grocery store on Krestovsky Island, three masked men leapt from a nearby minibus and tried to drag him into the vehicle. The attack unfolded within seconds giving Mostovoy little time to react to the situation.
Luckily, Mostovoy wasn’t alone. His close friend, former hockey player Alexander Grakun, reacted instantly, pulling the footballer free and shoving the attackers back. The pair’s resistance caught the assailants off guard, forcing them to flee. Shaken but unharmed, Mostovoy sprinted into a wooded area nearby and later contacted police to file a complaint. Investigators linked the attack to a wider kidnapping ring, which was later dismantled by the Federal Security Service (FSB) and local authorities.
However, the Zenit player didn't notify his family about the incident and kept it to himself until the morning.