'I am sure Lionel Messi wants to return' - Barcelona presidential candidate insists homecoming for Inter Miami superstar is essential 'for the future of the club'

Barcelona's long-standing financial issues meant they were unable to extend Messi's stay. The club cited financial and structural obstacles posed by La Liga regulations as a reason for the forward's exit.
The 38-year-old went on to win two Ligue 1 titles at PSG before departing for Inter Miami in 2023. Messi penned an initial two-and-a-half year deal with the Herons and extended his stay in October, agreeing fresh terms through to 2028.
Messi was instrumental as Miami won the MLS Cup in the 2025 season, with the 2022 World Cup winner also named league MVP for the second year running. And having extended his stateside stay, a return to Barcelona in the immediate future appears unlikely.