Matthias Sammer does not believe that Schlotterbeck will leave Borussia Dortmund. The club management’s external adviser envisions a bright future for the centre-back at the Black and Yellows.
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"I am absolutely convinced": Matthias Sammer commits to keeping Nico Schlotterbeck at BVB
"It’s up to him. I’m curious to see what happens. I’d say I’m deeply convinced that he’ll stay at Borussia Dortmund," said Sammer on the Sky programme "Sammer & Basile – the Hagedorn Talk", adding: "I’m convinced, but not because I know for a fact; I’m just putting it out there."
Sammer emphasised that "a new era" was dawning in Dortmund. "The club is changing a bit at the moment and he could become the face of an era – and earn a decent wage in the process."
- AFP
Schlotterbeck: BVB’s top earner or a move to a top club?
It is reported that Schlotterbeck stands to at least double his current annual salary. The international is set to become the club’s highest earner. There has even been talk recently of a rise to 14 million euros. Furthermore, reports suggest he is set to receive a release clause that would allow him to move for 60 million euros from the summer of 2027 onwards – provided he extends his contract first.
On the other hand, BVB must compete with numerous attractive destinations abroad, including Real Madrid and Manchester City. However, there is currently no news of any concrete negotiations with other clubs.
Schlotterbeck is expected to welcome the squad decisions
Instead, it actually seems increasingly likely that he will stay. Sky also recently reported on this trend, citing Felix Nmecha’s contract extension as a reason. Furthermore, Schlotterbeck is said to have welcomed the fact that the departures of Julian Brandt, Niklas Süle and Salih Özcan have finally forced a shake-up, with wing play set to play a greater role in future.
Furthermore, the departure of sporting director Sebastian Kehl and the appointment of Nils-Ole Book – who has brought in talents such as Fisnik Asllani at SV Elversberg – suggest a breath of fresh air is on the horizon for squad planning. At the same time, however, there is intense speculation about a return of Jadon Sancho to BVB.
BVB, Fixtures: Borussia Dortmund's upcoming matches
Date Match 4 April, 6.30 pm VfB Stuttgart v BVB (Bundesliga) 11 April, 3.30 pm BVB v Bayer Leverkusen (Bundesliga) 18 April, 3.30 pm TSG Hoffenheim v BVB (Bundesliga)