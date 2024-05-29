Humphrey Ker explains what will happen to Welcome to Wrexham if Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney's side endure 'seven-game losing streak' in League One next season
Humphrey Ker has explained what will happen to hit show Welcome to Wrexham if the team endures a "seven-game losing streak" in League One.
- Welcome to Wrexham is a huge success
- Club preparing for life in League One
- Ker says the club's lows make the documentary better