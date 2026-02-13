Hull City confirm arrests due to discriminatory chanting during FA Cup defeat to Chelsea

Blues boss Liam Rosenior returned to the MKM Stadium, having managed the Tigers between 2022 and 2024.
He said: "I was delighted with the players' application and attitude in the first half. It was a difficult game. All credit to Hull, they are flying high in the Championship, I do hope they make the Premier League this year, but because of our attitude and application to the game, the quality is always there, that is what gave us the platform tonight.
"We've had some good 90 minutes. Obviously you want every minute of every game you want to be perfect. There is a lot of things we can improve but in terms of our start together I am delighted with it.
"Pedro Neto has been outstanding, he works so hard and he has so much quality. I am delighted to see him get the goals he got today. Everyone worked really, really hard for each other.
"The most pleasing aspect was the mentality. They were a credit to the club. It was a really strong performance in terms of the mental application you need to be successful."
Rosenior also admitted that he had plenty of family members in attendance, adding: "I had over 20 of my family here. This club means a lot not just to me but also my family for many reasons. I really appreciate the reception I got from the club and it was nice to get a good reception from both sets of fans."