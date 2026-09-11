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Hull City accept £30k fine as three supporters receive bans following discriminatory Chelsea chants
FA impose fine over cup clash incidents
According to the BBC, Hull City have accepted a £30,000 fine from the Football Association following incidents of discriminatory chanting. The chants occurred during their 4-0 FA Cup defeat by Chelsea at the MKM Stadium in February.
Three supporters were arrested at the time for allegedly engaging in homophobic chanting, and the club have now revealed that three individuals have been banned for a minimum of three years as a result. Spectators were repeatedly warned over the stadium's public address system and screens during the match, with one fan group labelling the behaviour a "stain on our game".
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Club issue strong condemnation of behaviour
Following the conclusion of the FA investigation, the club have spoken out to strongly denounce the actions of the guilty individuals. The chanting prompted the FA to charge the club with failing "to ensure its spectators and/or supporters (and anyone purporting to be supporters) do not use words or behave in an improper, offensive, abusive, indecent or insulting way with a reference - whether express or implied - to sexual orientation".
The club stated: "Hull City condemns, in the strongest possible terms, the offensive and inappropriate language used by the supporters responsible." They also noted that the "chant in question is recognised as a homophobic slur and its use may constitute a hate crime," warning that offenders face arrest and criminal charges.
Warnings issued ahead of Premier League tie
With Hull City scheduled to face Chelsea again in the Premier League on Saturday, the club are determined to avoid a repeat of the ugly scenes witnessed earlier this year. They are proactively urging their travelling supporters not to engage in the same homophobic chant when they visit Stamford Bridge.
The club released a clear message to fans, stating: "Ahead of Saturday's trip to Stamford Bridge, the club reminds all supporters that discrimination of any kind is wholly unacceptable and will not be tolerated." The hierarchy hope the heavy sanctions serve as a strong deterrent against future offences.
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Focus shifts to Stamford Bridge clash
Hull City will now turn their full attention to Saturday's Premier League fixture against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge. The club currently sit third in the table with seven points from two wins and one draw, while the Blues are just behind in fourth following two wins and one defeat. As the management focus on this crucial top-four clash, stadium security will remain on high alert, with the club hoping their proactive warnings guarantee a safe environment.
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