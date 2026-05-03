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Mohamed Saeed

Huge Benjamin Sesko injury concern for Man Utd as Michael Carrick delivers update after seeing striker limp out of Liverpool win

B. Sesko
M. Carrick
Manchester United
Liverpool
Premier League

Manchester United are facing a nervous wait over the fitness of Benjamin Sesko after the striker was forced off at half-time during Sunday's dramatic victory over Liverpool. Despite finding the net in the first half, the Slovenian international was unable to continue after a collision left interim boss Michael Carrick with a significant selection headache.

  • Aggravation of existing problem

    Sesko’s afternoon was a rollercoaster of emotions, as the forward netted his 11th Premier League goal of the season before his game was cut short. The injury occurred following a challenge from Liverpool defender Ibrahima Konate, which saw Sesko bundled into the advertising hoardings at Old Trafford.

    The impact appeared to worsen a pre-existing condition that the striker had been managing in the build-up to the North West derby.

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    Carrick reveals the nature of the blow

    While the sight of Sesko limping off is never welcome for the United faithful, Carrick did not appear overly distressed.

    Speaking to Sky Sports after the final whistle, Carrick revealed the nature of the blow. “He’s been carrying a bit of a shin problem and when he got pushed into the board, it was right on the spot he’s been carrying a little bit,” Carrick explained. “So that was it.” The decision to withdraw him at the interval was precautionary, but it remains to be seen how much time the 22-year-old will spend on the sidelines.



  • Carrick remains calm despite concern

    Before his forced exit, Sesko was the central figure in a major talking point when he doubled United's lead. The ball appeared to bobble off his fingers and into the net, leading to conclusive evidence checks by the VAR officials to determine if a handball had occurred. The goal was eventually allowed to stand after a lengthy three-minute review, much to the frustration of the Liverpool bench.

    The Premier League Match Centre later clarified that the goal was upheld because the video footage did not provide the high threshold required to overturn the on-field decision. This stroke of luck allowed United to head into the break with a strong cushion, though the loss of their primary goalscorer changed the complexion of the second half as Amad Diallo was called upon to fill the void.


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  • Manchester United v Liverpool - Premier LeagueGetty Images Sport

    Champions League spot secured

    Despite the injury cloud hanging over their star man, United had plenty to celebrate as their eventual 3-2 victory officially confirmed their qualification for next season's Champions League.

    It was a landmark result for Carrick, who has steadied the ship following a period of turbulence at the club. Goals from Sesko, Matheus Cunha and a late winner from Kobbie Mainoo ensured the three points stayed in Manchester.

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