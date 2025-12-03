Newcastle's 2-2 draw with Spurs featured plenty of controversy after VAR awarded the Magpies a late penalty. Bentancur and Burn had tussled in the area but match referee Thomas Bramall only gave a penalty after being sent to the pitch-side monitor. The Premier League Match Centre explained the decision on X: "After VAR review, the referee overturned the original decision of no penalty to Newcastle United." Bramall announced on the pitch: "After review, Tottenham number 30 makes a holding offence at the back post and clearly does not look at the ball. My final decision is penalty kick."
'Another howler from VAR' - Arsenal and Tottenham fans join forces to rage at officials after shocking penalty decision in draw with Newcastle
Controversy during Newcastle vs Tottenham
Arsenal and Tottenham fans rage at decision
Arsenal and Tottenham fans are usually the best of enemies but joined forces to vent their frustrations at the decision.
Arsenal fan @antenehaf posted on X: "They don't know what they are doing. You can't pull it back for that and re referee the game. It is a mutal tussle. We all hate spurs but deciding a game on that is an absolute joke."
And @TalkoftheSpurs·9h added: "He's not looking at the ball because Burn has Bentancur's head jammed in his armpit! Game has gone! Absolutely mental!"
Arsenal fan @marissacthomas4 seethed: "As an Arsenal fan, I'm always amused when Tottenham concede but that penalty decision was ridiculous. I would be fuming if that was given against my team. No matter who you support, the lack of consistency is infuriating.
And another Gooner @kimmoFC posted on X: "Another howler from VAR. You can't give this as a penalty. Even Burn is surprised."
Frank says penalty 'an absolute VAR mistake'
Tottenham manager Thomas Frank was also furious with the decision to award Newcastle a penalty. He told BBC Sport after the game: "It was an absolute mistake from the VAR. The referee did good to do the ref call and they encourage the refereeing call on the pitch. For me, that is never a penalty. Even speaking to some from Newcastle [they] don't think it's a penalty and we need consistency. I think the referee's call on the pitch, he nailed it, and VAR can only be if it's clear and obvious."
Perhaps unsurprisingly, Newcastle boss Eddie Howe disagreed with Frank. He explained: "I hadn't seen it, I'm only seeing it now. The big thing is the defender isn't looking at the ball at all, he's looking at Dan [Burn]. I think it's probably the right call."
Pressure still on Frank
Tottenham did go on to rescue a draw thanks to Romero's late heroics but the pressure will remain on Frank after a game where his side managed just two shots on target. Spurs now head home, where they have struggled all season and have won just once in seven games in the Premier League, to face Brentford on Saturday.