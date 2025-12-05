How Lionel Messi helped deliver ‘wonderful miracle’ for MLS & Inter Miami alongside Man Utd & England legend Sir David Beckham

When bidding farewell to European football at Paris Saint-Germain, Barcelona icon Messi decided that the time had come to spread his wings. Beckham, who is now a co-owner in Miami, helped to convince the World Cup winner that he should chase the American dream.
Messi had offers to join eternal rival Cristiano Ronaldo in the Saudi Pro League, but opted to tread his own path. Success has been enjoyed in the States, picking up an eighth Ballon d’Or while cementing his standing as the most decorated player in history.
At 38 years of age, there is no sign of Messi slowing down. He has enjoyed a Golden Boot-winning campaign in 2025 and has helped Inter Miami to the MLS Cup final. The expectation is that he will also form part of Argentina’s global title defence next summer.