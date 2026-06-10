How far will England go at the 2026 World Cup? GOAL writers have their say

Here at GOAL, we like to think we know a thing or two about the beautiful game, and so we've asked our team of writers and editors to make their predictions for the tournament. From the Golden Boot and Golden Ball winners to the dark horses and biggest disappointments, we've got you covered on what to expect from the the biggest World Cup ever staged.

Today, we asked our UK team to predict how far England will go in the tournament - here's what they had to say...