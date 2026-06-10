How far will England go at the 2026 World Cup? GOAL writers have their say

It's so close we can almost taste it. The 2026 World Cup is now just a day away, with the best players on the planet descending on the United States, Mexico and Canada for what promises to be a superb summer of football. While some teams will solely harbour dreams of getting out of the groups, others know that anything other than a trophy parade in late-July will go down as failure. We're set, then, for five-and-a-half weeks of drama, filled with joy and heartbreak in equal measure.
Here at GOAL, we like to think we know a thing or two about the beautiful game, and so we've asked our team of writers and editors to make their predictions for the tournament. From the Golden Boot and Golden Ball winners to the dark horses and biggest disappointments, we've got you covered on what to expect from the the biggest World Cup ever staged.
Today, we asked our UK team to predict how far England will go in the tournament - here's what they had to say...
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'Conditions will take a heavy toll'
Mark Doyle: The quarter-finals. The draw has once again been incredibly kind to England, who should coast through their group before cruising past whomever they face in the round of 32. Mexico at the Azteca could await in the last 16, but the Three Lions would back themselves to have the quality to see off the co-hosts. By that stage, Thomas Tuchel’s men may well have generated enough momentum and self-belief to go all the way, but I suspect that conditions - perhaps if they are to play their quarter-final in Miami - will eventually take a heavy toll on a group mainly made up of players who ply their trade in the physically punishing Premier League.
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'Pay the price for worrying lack of depth'
Krishan Davis: The World Cup is being billed as another golden opportunity for England to end 60 years of hurt, but I’m anticipating more heartache in North America. They’ll get through the group and the new round of 32, but a potential last-16 tie against Mexico on their home soil at the Azteca is a daunting prospect. Even if they get through that test, then Brazil, Argentina and Spain are likely to lie ahead, and I wouldn’t be surprised if Tuchel’s men fell in any of those ties. There is always a lot of debate around squad selections pre-tournament, but I genuinely think the Three Lions may pay the price for a worrying lack of depth and tournament know-how.
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'Come up short again'
Stephen Darwin: My heart says England will get it done, my head says no chance. The knives are out for Thomas Tuchel after some controversial squad selection calls, and if the Three Lions don’t hit the ground running, he’s quickly going to feel the heat. England rode their luck at the last Euros and I can’t imagine the stars will align again to carry them all the way in the testing conditions of a sweltering North American summer. They should make the last eight, but with many of their key men having had exhausting seasons at club level, it feels like they’re going to come up short again.
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'Quarter-final with Brazil looks extremely difficult'
Amee Ruszkai: England have made a habit of navigating these major tournaments brilliantly in recent years, but the path through to the latter stages is a very tricky one this year. While there has been a lot of talk about the squad, the notable omissions and surprise absentees don’t alter the starting XI much, if at all, and the fact Thomas Tuchel is trying a different approach by specifically looking for impact subs to complement the starters does make sense, especially with it clearly worth trying something different to get this team over the line. Still, a potential quarter-final clash with Brazil looks extremely difficult and is where England’s World Cup dream likely ends.
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'Come unstuck against half-decent opposition'
Chris Burton: Quarter-finals. England will do what England always do - navigate their group with relative ease, put in a couple of uninspiring performances across the early knockout rounds (probably with a penalty shootout thrown in for good measure), before eventually coming unstuck against half-decent opposition. Thomas Tuchel’s squad lacks game-changers that can be introduced off the bench and rescue a match that is getting away from the Three Lions. They will likely find out the hard way what happens when Plan A doesn’t work.
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'Decent run to the final four'
Peter McVitie: A group stage against Croatia, Ghana and Panama may prove a challenge for Thomas Tuchel’s side, but failure to progress would be a true catastrophe for the Three Lions. A first-place finish might set them up for a decent run to the final four at least, where the true strength of a team consisting of Harry Kane, Jude Bellingham and Declan Rice will be tested.
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'Vibes just seem off'
Tom Maston: Maybe I got too used to the rhythms of a Gareth Southgate-led England tournament, but the vibes just seem off with Thomas Tuchel and the players right now. Despite their flawless qualifying campaign, friendly results against more competitive opponents haven't been good, and the bulk of the starting line up haven't played together since November. For all Southgate got pilloried for having his 'favourites', Tuchel already seems to have followed a similar path, and it's to the team's detriment. This really feels like an underwhelming tournament that ends either with defeat to Mexico in the last 16 - or to Spain in the same round because Croatia pipped England to top spot in the group.