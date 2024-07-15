Revealed: How far apart Manchester City and Al-Nassr are in Ederson valuation despite Brazilian agreeing to Saudi Arabia switch

Getty ImagesRitabrata BanerjeeRevealed: How far apart Manchester City and Al-Nassr are in Ederson valuation despite Brazilian agreeing to Saudi Arabia switchEderson MoraesManchester CityTransfersAl Nassr FCSaudi Pro LeaguePremier LeagueAl-Nassr have submitted an initial proposal with Manchester City to sign their star goalkeeper Ederson.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowAl-Nassr submit initial proposal for EdersonFirst offer much less than Man City's demandEnglish club to offer new deal to BrazilianArticle continues below