‘How has this clown been given the England job?’ - Trent Alexander-Arnold left-back experiment leaves fans questioning whether interim boss Lee Carsley is taking role seriously
Trent Alexander-Arnold is set to line up for England at left-back against Finland, leaving fans questioning how “clown” Lee Carsley got interim post.
- Liverpool star previously used in midfield
- Now being asked to operate on left of back four
- Questions asked of Three Lions coach