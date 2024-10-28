How Barcelona's brilliant Aitana Bonmati held off USWNT Olympic heroes to win a second-straight Ballon d'Or Feminin

Though Spain disappointed at Paris 2024, what the Barca midfielder did throughout the 2023-24 season made her the front-runner for another Golden Ball

Many believed that the summer of 2024 would, once again, belong to Spain's women's national team. After lifting the Women's World Cup last year, and after so many of their players had just starred in Barcelona's historic quadruple-winning campaign, La Roja were the overwhelming favourites to win Olympic gold in Paris. And yet, they fell short. Instead, this past summer belonged to the United States women's national team.

Despite Emma Hayes taking over just a few weeks before the start of the Games, and the U.S. being less than 12 months removed from its worst-ever Women's World Cup, the former Chelsea boss managed to guide her new team to Olympic gold. The 'triple espresso' attack of Mallory Swanson, Sophia Smith and Trinity Rodman shone, earning all three of them Ballon d'Or nominations, while Lindsey Horan built on an excellent campaign with Lyon and Naomi Girma further underlined her world-class qualities.

As summer turns into fall, and the awards season begins, the impact of that golden summer is already evident - and it will continue to be. This year's list of Ballon d'Or Feminin nominees featured more Americans than ever before, with Swanson, Smith, Rodman, Horan and goalkeeper Alyssa Naeher all recognised by France Football. However, their Olympic heroics could not stop Aitana Bonmati, winner of the award in 2023, from taking centre stage once more. That's because while the summer belonged to the United States, the year again belonged to Barcelona's midfield maestro.