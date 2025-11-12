'I hope he can play with us' - Joan Garcia eager for Lionel Messi to make dream return to Barcelona after Inter Miami star's surprise Camp Nou visit

Messi sent shockwaves through Barcelona this week after making a surprise midnight visit to the newly renovated Camp Nou, stepping onto the pitch he once illuminated for nearly two decades. Currently on a break from MLS duties with Inter Miami, Messi took the opportunity to tour the ongoing stadium renovations and share a heartfelt message with Barcelona fans, his first since leaving the club in 2021.
The Argentine posted an emotional note on Instagram after the visit: “Last night I returned to a place I miss with my soul. A place where I was immensely happy, where you guys made me feel a thousand times the happiest person in the world. I hope one day I can come back, and not just to say goodbye as a player, as I never got to…”
Messi's message immediately sparked speculation about a possible loan return in 2026, although Barcelona officials were quick to dismiss the rumours. Still, for fans and players alike, his visit was a reminder of the unbreakable bond between the club and its greatest icon.