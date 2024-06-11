lamine yamal-spain-20240326(C)Getty Images
Richard Mills

'I brought my homework' - Lamine Yamal makes startling Euro 2024 admission as Spain starlet prepares to make history

Lamine YamalEuropean ChampionshipSpainBarcelonaLaLiga

Barcelona rising star Lamine Yamal has admitted he has taken his homework to Euro 2024 to keep his teachers happy.

  • Yamal enjoying breakout season
  • Barca star selected for Spain squad
  • Teen bringing his homework to Euro 2024
