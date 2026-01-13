History-making gay footballer Josh Cavallo claims 'internal homophobia' led to his exit from top flight club

Cavallo made headlines around the globe in 2021 when he came out as gay, receiving widespread support from the footballing world and becoming a trailblazer for LGBTQ+ representation in men's sport. However, the fairytale narrative of acceptance has been shattered by the player himself, who has accused his former club, Adelaide United, of creating a hostile environment that ultimately forced him out of Australian top-flight football.
Now plying his trade in the lower leagues of English football with Stamford, Cavallo took to social media on Tuesday to break his silence regarding his exit from the A-League in May. The timing of his statement was pointed, coming just three days before Adelaide United are due to celebrate their annual 'Pride Cup' fixture against Melbourne Victory, an event designed to promote inclusivity.
In a damning Instagram post, Cavallo claimed that his limited minutes on the pitch over his final two seasons were not a result of form or fitness, but a direct consequence of discrimination.