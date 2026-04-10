Albert Riera knows football’s brutal realities all too well. “Nobody gets a free pass,” the Eintracht Frankfurt manager states. “If you lose three games in a row, it doesn’t matter if you won the Champions League last year.” Riera frequently dispenses such blunt wisdom, but his remarks are sometimes going too far and prompting raised eyebrows within the club.
Translated by
His questionable comments are raising eyebrows: must a Bundesliga manager leave just weeks after arriving?
After the 2–2 draw with 1. FC Köln, Riera sparked controversy with his unusual comments in the post-match press conference, thrusting him into the media spotlight. A victory on Saturday against relegation-threatened VfL Wolfsburg (3:30 p.m.) would boost the coach’s credibility and restore some calm.
When he took charge in Frankfurt on 1 February, the team was “not only the worst in the Bundesliga in terms of goals conceded, but in the whole of Europe”, Riera claimed after the Cologne match. It was a dramatic statement, yet factually wide of the mark: at that moment, French side FC Metz had actually shipped one more goal.
In his list of matches Frankfurt had failed to win since his arrival, Riera then omitted the 0-0 draw at St. Pauli. A forgivable mistake, of course, but one that fits the picture: however technically proficient the football expert may be, his penchant for self-promotion rubs people up the wrong way.
In Frankfurt’s critical environment, his manner has drawn resentment. Riera, who speaks English fluently but very quickly and with a thick accent, often delivers long, rambling answers that miss the point of the question—a pattern that reinforces the perception of a coach whose self-presentation can overshadow his undoubted footballing expertise.
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Under coach Riera, Frankfurt have lost only twice in their last eight matches.
An example: rather than explaining the importance of goalscorer Jonathan Burkardt after the Cologne match, as requested, Riera’s two-minute monologue culminates in a statement about what he hopes to achieve at Eintracht. “We are on the path to progress and building something. We need time,” he said. And Burkardt? “Johnny is very important.” That was it.
Quirks aside, SGE have been solid under Riera, losing only twice in eight matches. His imprint is visible: the once-leaky defence has found stability, and his game plan against Cologne had the side on course for victory until the very end.
Nevertheless, a late equaliser dampened the mood, and his subsequent media appearance inadvertently put him in the spotlight ahead of the match against Wolfsburg. Riera knows he has no margin for error.