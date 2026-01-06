Hidden Gems FC: Sunderland shot-stopper Robin Roefs stunning English and Dutch fans with his Premier League heroics

When Roefs made his way towards the visitors' dressing room at the City Ground, the home of Nottingham Forest, Sunderland's staff and players all stopped their quiet chatter to loudly cheer and applaud their new goalkeeper, who had quickly become a fundamental part of the newly-promoted side's early success upon their return to the Premier League. He had just saved his team from conceding a goal in masterful fashion to help secure victory, and that was not the first – nor would it be the last – time that he produced the goods this season.

Upon his arrival into English football, Roefs quickly stood out for his confidence, calmness, his ability on the ball and, above all, his saves. In Sunderland's recent draw against Manchester City, he once again proved why he is already a fan favourite with the Black Cats' supporters as the game transformed into a stand-off between Roefs and Gianluigi Donnarumma, two of the best goalkeepers in England – if not Europe – this season.

After the game, former Watford striker Troy Deeney declared Roefs the "best signing of the season" during his analysis for the BBC while Jamie Carragher included the Dutchman in his combined Premier League XI for the first half of the campaign.

"I'm very impressed with him. He's had a brilliant start to his Premier League career at Sunderland, which has one of the best defences in the league. And he's played a big part in that," the ex-Liverpool defender told Sky Sports. Or, as one Sunderland supporter put it on X: "I would throw my dog off the bridge if I knew Roefs was standing below to catch him."

Whichever way you want to say it, Roefs is making a big impression on Wearside.