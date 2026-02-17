'These situations can’t happen again' - Henry Martín calls for response after Club América's 1–0 Clásico defeat against Chivas
'It hurts'
Martín did not hide after the Clásico Nacional defeat, stepping forward to acknowledge the frustration and disappointment inside the locker room following the loss to archrivals Chivas.
The striker admitted the team fell short on a stage that demands intensity and precision, stressing that accountability must begin at an individual level before improvements can be seen collectively.
“We spoke openly because these situations can’t happen again,” Martín said. “It hurts, of course it does, but we have to move forward. There’s still a lot left to play for, but first we have to look at ourselves.”
Offensive struggles continue
América’s attacking issues have become increasingly evident. With only three goals in the tournament so far, the lack of sharpness in front of goal has raised concerns. Martín conceded the team is far from its best version offensively, though he avoided singling out specific tactical reasons.
“We’re following the plan and the system, but it’s clear we’re not being decisive enough,” he explained. “We’re not creating or finishing the way this club demands. We simply have to give more.”
'There’s no other way'
The defeat deepens a troubling slide for Club América, a side that only recently celebrated a historic tricampeonato but now appears to be searching for the identity that defined that run.
Still, Martín believes the setback against Guadalajara could serve as a timely wake-up call for the squad led by André Jardine.
“When América takes this kind of hit, that’s often when we respond best,” Martín said. “We don’t want to go through this, but sometimes it works like a slap in the face that forces you to react. There’s no other way.”
What comes next?
América will have an immediate opportunity to respond when they visit Puebla at the Estadio Cuauhtémoc on Friday. Puebla, a side that has often struggled near the bottom of the Liga MX standings in recent tournaments, currently sits 13th with five points, making the matchup a crucial chance for América to steady their season.