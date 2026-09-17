Former Manchester United defender Henning Berg leads Omonia Nicosia to historic 1-0 win over Celta Vigo in UEL opener

Omonia Nicosia celebrated a famous victory in their opening fixture of the new UEFA Europa League season after securing a memorable 1-0 win against Spanish opponents Celta Vigo. Guided by former Manchester United defender Henning Berg, the Cyprus side produced a disciplined performance on home soil to kick off their continental campaign in style. The decisive moment arrived late in the contest when defender Jure Balkovec broke the deadlock in the 88th minute with a phenomenal strike from outside the area.

The hard-fought triumph got the team's European journey off to a dream start and sent supporters into raptures.