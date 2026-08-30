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'I will always be a Culer' - Hector Fort pens emotional Barcelona farewell after completing €8m Real Sociedad transfer
A local boy says goodbye
Fort, who was born just a stone’s throw from the Camp Nou in the Les Corts neighbourhood, took to social media to express his gratitude to the club and its supporters. Having progressed through every youth rank since 2013, the defender admitted that leaving the Catalan giants was a difficult step to take. He shared an emotional message on Instagram, reflecting on his long-standing connection to the Blaugrana colours and the values instilled in him during his time at the academy.
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Fort delivers heartfelt farewell to Barcelona
Before beginning his new chapter in San Sebastian, Fort took the opportunity to look back on the journey that began in his childhood and saw him rise through the ranks at Barcelona. The defender reflected on the dream of representing his boyhood club and the lasting connection he will retain with the Blaugrana.
"I was born just a few meters from Camp Nou, into a family and a neighborhood that felt the club’s colors as their own," Fort wrote on his Instagram. "It all began at the age of seven for that boy from Les Corts who played in the local square and would eventually wear the jersey of the club he had always felt was his own.
"There are no words to express what it has meant to me to have the good fortune of fulfilling my family’s dream - and, of course, my own. Wearing these colors, winning titles, and bearing this crest on my chest for 13 years has been one of the most beautiful things to happen to me in my life, because I am, and always will be, a Culer.
"Many thanks to everyone who has been part of these years - to the people who supported me without hesitation and to those who continue to do so every day. Now it is time for me to follow my path far from home, but I will always carry with me the values of Barca, everything this club has taught me, and the pride of having grown up here."
"See you soon, Culers."
The details of the San Sebastian switch
The move to San Sebastian sees Fort link up with Pellegrino Matarazzo's side on a five-year contract that runs until 2031. Real Sociedad moved decisively to secure the youngster's signature, reportedly beating off competition from Bundesliga giants Borussia Dortmund to finalise the deal. While the defender is moving on to seek more regular first-team opportunities, Barcelona have ensured they maintain some control over his future development through specific contractual clauses.
The transfer is worth an initial fee of approximately €8 million. However, the Blaugrana have included a €20m buy-back option and a sell-on clause in the agreement, allowing them the possibility of bringing the talented full-back back to Catalonia if he flourishes in the Basque Country. Fort was already spotted attending his new club's recent La Liga victory over Espanyol as he prepares for this new chapter in his professional career far from home.
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Impact on the Blaugrana dressing room
Beyond the financial and tactical implications, Fort’s exit is expected to have an emotional impact on the squad, particularly on star forward Lamine Yamal. The two graduates of La Masia share a very close bond, with reports suggesting that Yamal views the departing defender as a brother. The potential exodus of several young talents during the summer window has reportedly been difficult for the 19-year-old sensation to process as his closest allies move on.
As Fort integrates into the Real Sociedad setup, Flick will be tasked with maintaining the focus of his remaining players during a period of transition. The loss of a player who lived and breathed the club's philosophy is always a blow, but the inclusion of a buy-back clause suggests that the door is not permanently closed. For now, the boy from Les Corts heads north, carrying the lessons of La Masia with him to the Reale Arena.
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