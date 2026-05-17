‘A bit of blood’ - Hearts star reveals team-mates injured during ‘complete chaos’ at Celtic Park as fans flooded the field following dramatic title decider

The Scottish Premiership title decider ended in ugly scenes as Celtic fans stormed the pitch following a last-gasp 3-1 victory over Hearts. The win secured the Hoops' 56th league title in the most dramatic fashion possible, but the celebrations were marred by reports of physical altercations between the invading crowds and the visiting players.
Borchgrevink, who was on the bench for Derek McInnes' side, has become the first player to provide a detailed account of the mayhem. The Norwegian defender watched from the sidelines as the situation escalated rapidly deep into injury time, leaving staff and players fearing for their safety as they were surrounded by the masses.