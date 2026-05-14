'Us against everybody!' - Hearts manager Derek McInnes blasts 'disgusting' Celtic penalty as controversial decision sets up top-of-the-table showdown to decide Scottish Premiership title race

While Hearts were left reeling, Celtic manager Martin O'Neill was quick to praise his match-winner, Iheanacho, who held his nerve to roll the ball home in the final seconds. O'Neill insisted that the VAR process worked correctly, noting that the referee had "no hesitation" once he viewed the monitor. Iheanacho has endured a difficult season with injury, but his contribution at Fir Park could prove to be the most significant goal of the campaign.

O'Neill told BBC Scotland: "Iheanacho has been terrific for us with the little cameo roles that he's done. He's had a really frustrating time this season with hamstring problems, but he has come up big for us in these weeks, absolutely big, and he was the one taking the penalty. I was delighted that he was the one who was taking it. Well, I have seen it back very, very briefly, it's a handball, it looks as if it's also an elbow to the side of the head as well. VAR have asked the referee to come over and have a look at it, and he's [had] no hesitation in giving the penalty."