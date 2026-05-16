Hearts demand 'strongest action possible' amid reports players were physically assaulted as Celtic fans invade pitch before full-time whistle in dramatic Premiership title decider

The Scottish Premiership season has concluded in a state of absolute chaos following a massive security breach at Celtic Park. In what was meant to be a celebration of the domestic game, the atmosphere turned toxic as supporters flooded the field before the referee could officially signal the end of the match. The resulting disorder left players and coaching staff fearing for their safety, with the Hearts players heading down the tunnel.

Hearts did not mince words in their immediate response to the incident, describing the events as a stain on the national game. The club released an official statement saying: "Heart of Midlothian utterly condemns the shameful scenes at Celtic Park this afternoon which have, once again, embarrassed Scottish football. Reports of serious physical and verbal abuse towards our players and staff, both on the pitch and elsewhere, are deeply disturbing. We are investigating this fully and are in dialogue with Police Scotland. We will make no further comment at this time other than to say that it is completely unacceptable that our players and staff were put in that situation."