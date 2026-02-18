'He's a machine! - Luis Diaz proud to be Harry Kane's team-mate as ex-Liverpool star outlines striker's incredible influence at Bayern Munich

The 29-year-old has been prolific in delivering both goals and assists since joining the German giants, netting 16 of his own and set up a further 11 for Vincent Kompany's red-hot side across the Bundesliga and Champions League. Key to his impeccable debut season has been his partnership with Kane, with the Colombian providing a whopping 10 assists to the Englishman so far. Overall, Kane has scored 41 goals in just 35 matches in all competition to keep the Bundesliga giants competing on all fronts.
The opportunity to play alongside Kane has been a revelation, despite having faced the England captain numerous times during their shared tenure in the Premier League.
"It makes me very proud to play in a team with Harry and Michael [Olise]," the Colombian told Sky Sport. "They are technically really spectacular. Harry, for example, simply does everything well. He has surprised me a lot. I saw him play in England because we also played against Tottenham several times. But it is one thing to see him on the opposing side. Another thing is to really share the dressing room with him and be on the training pitch with him every day… and to see how he works for us as a team, how he moves, how he keeps dropping deep, asking for the ball and, of course, how he scores goals. He is a machine. He really does everything well. I am very proud to be part of this offensive."