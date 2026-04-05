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Ahmad Salah

Translated by

He listened to his heart… A health crisis forces Oscar to retire

Oscar
Brazil

Forced departure from Al-Tufoula Club

Former Brazil international and São Paulo star Oscar has announced his retirement from football at the age of 34 due to chronic health issues.

Oscar played five seasons with Chelsea, winning the Premier League and the Europa League, before moving to Shanghai in China in 2017, where he won three Chinese Super League titles.

São Paulo FC confirmed Oscar’s retirement and issued an official statement, noting that the player has been suffering from a health issue since last November, when he last appeared on the pitch.

  • Chronic heart problems

    Oscar was forced to retire after suffering from chronic heart problems.

    The player had been hospitalised for five days last November following complications that arose during a routine check-up, before tests confirmed he was suffering from ‘vasovagal syncope’, a condition that causes a sudden drop in heart rate and blood pressure, which can lead to loss of consciousness.

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  • Farewell

    Although his contract with São Paulo ran until the end of 2027, the two parties agreed to terminate it by mutual consent.

    Oscar expressed his disappointment on his social media accounts, saying he had hoped to give more to the club of his childhood, emphasising that he still has the ability and age to continue, but that health issues have forced him to retire.

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    Oscar stressed that he would remain a supporter of São Paulo as a fan, noting that his footballing journey, which began at the club itself, had taken him all over the world, before ending where it began.

    At international level, Oscar made 48 appearances for Brazil, winning the 2013 Confederations Cup, and took part in the 2014 World Cup, which saw the Seleção finish fourth.

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