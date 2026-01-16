'He knows why he is training with the second team' - USMNT's Josh Sargent ruled out of Norwich's match against Wrexham as Philippe Clement enforces discipline

Norwich City head coach Philippe Clement confirmed that Josh Sargent will not be part of the squad for the upcoming Championship match against Wrexham, citing disciplinary reasons behind the decision. The U.S. international was also absent from last weekend’s FA Cup victory over Walsall after informing the coaching staff the night before that he was unavailable.

Clement did not reveal the details of the incident but made his position clear.

“I’m not going into details about what this is about and what the future will be because I don’t have a crystal ball - but he knows why he is training with the second team and we will see how it evolves in the future,” the Norwich boss told BBC Radio Norfolk.