He is clearly extremely dissatisfied! A former FC Bayern star is about to relaunch his career

Joshua Zirkzee appears to face an uncertain future at Manchester United. According to British newspaper The Sun, the striker is considering leaving the Red Devils next summer. The 24-year-old is unhappy with his role in the team and is said to be increasingly considering a move due to his lack of playing time.
Zirkzee had only moved to Manchester from Italian first division club Bologna in the summer of 2024. At the time, United paid over £35 million for the former FC Bayern Munich youth player, who brought €20 million into the coffers of the German record champions with his transfer due to a hefty resale share. Expectations for the attacking player were correspondingly high, but so far he has not been able to establish himself at Old Trafford.
The Dutchman has rarely been in the starting line-up in the current Premier League season. He has only been in the starting eleven four times and has scored two goals in 18 league appearances. Most of the time, he has had to settle for a substitute role or has remained on the bench. Under the current coaching staff, the striker is hardly getting any playing time.
Juventus and Roma apparently interested in Zirkzee
According to The Sun, Zirkzee had already considered a transfer during the winter transfer window in order to get more playing time. However, a possible departure did not materialise because the club management stopped the relevant discussions. Several Serie A clubs – including Juventus and AS Roma – are said to have enquired about his situation beforehand.
This could now change fundamentally in the summer. Manchester United are apparently planning further changes to the squad to make it Champions League-ready. Selling Zirkzee could generate additional revenue and give the club financial leeway. United are reportedly planning a spectacular double transfer to bring Elliot Anderson and Morgan Gibbs-White from Nottingham Forest. Cost: around £17 million.
For the Dutch international, however, one thing is paramount: regular playing time. If his situation in Manchester does not improve, a transfer in the summer is likely to become a realistic option. A return to Italy remains a possible scenario.
Joshua Zirkzee's statistics at Manchester United:
Competitive matches Goals Assists Yellow cards 69 9 4 5