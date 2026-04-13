Reports confirm that the 25-year-old is the “top choice” to slot in behind the irreplaceable Luis Díaz on the left wing. The Colombian currently faces no serious competition for his starting spot and misses matches only when injury forces him or suspension rules him out.

So far this season, he has missed no games through injury, scoring 23 goals and providing 18 assists in 41 competitive matches, and his 3,355 minutes on the pitch are surpassed only by Joshua Kimmich, Harry Kane, Dayot Upamecano, Michael Olise and Jonathan Tah.

Gordon’s profile—speed, skill on the ball and goalscoring ability—also appeals to the Bavarians. The Englishman is comfortable anywhere in attack, though at Newcastle this term he has mostly operated on the left or through the middle. Newcastle will lose loanee Nicolas Jackson in the summer, creating space behind Harry Kane.

While Bayern are also weighing other centre-forward options, one name repeatedly mentioned is Dusan Vlahovic, who will be available on a free transfer next summer. Reports also claim that the increasingly frustrating situation of Gordon’s teammate Nick Woltemade is being closely monitored at Säbener Straße.