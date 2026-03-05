'He has everything!' - Marcus Rashford's 'huge potential' talked up by Barcelona team-mate Robert Lewandowski

Lewandowski has spoken candidly about his new Barcelona team-mate Rashford, revealing how the England international has impressed him since joining the club on loan from Manchester United. Had Lewandowski moved to United when they reportedly approached him earlier in his career, he might have crossed paths with Rashford sooner, but now the pair share the Barcelona dressing room.
Rashford, despite months of negative headlines before his move, quickly earned Lewandowski’s respect during their initial training sessions.