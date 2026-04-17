During the podcast “Auf eine weiß-blaue Tasse” with Bavarian Minister-President Markus Söder, Hoeneß revealed that the current England manager did not realise Josip Stanisic is fluent in German.
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"He asked if he could speak German": Uli Hoeneß reveals incredible stories about Thomas Tuchel at Bayern Munich
“He once asked Stanisic if he could speak German, even though he was born here,” said the club chairman, emphasising: “These are all the sort of things that just aren’t on. And that’s the big difference.”
Although Stanisic represents Croatia internationally, he was born in Munich and could have played for Germany.
Stanisic has been under contract at Bayern since 2017, having joined from local youth clubs. Under Tuchel he barely featured and was loaned to Bayer Leverkusen in summer 2023. With the Werkself he won the league title, ending Bayern’s 11-year domestic reign.
He subsequently returned to Bayern, while Tuchel was replaced by Vincent Kompany. Since the start of this season, he has become a key component of the Belgian’s squad. When asked about the difference compared to his predecessors, Hoeneß said: “Two things are important. This manager makes every player better. And I’ve never seen him hold a press conference where he’s said: ‘I need a left-back, I need a right-back,’ as was the case under Tuchel.”
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Hoeneß has criticised Tuchel for voicing transfer requests in public
Hoeneß vividly recalls Tuchel’s public comments. “When the team underperformed, he never questioned himself; it was always the players’ fault: ‘That right-back doesn’t work, and Kimmich isn’t a very good player either,’” the 74-year-old recalled, before adding, “And on Ryan Gravenberch, now at Liverpool: ‘I can’t use him at all.’”
Tuchel had repeatedly complained that his squad lacked a “holding six”, and his preferred target, Joao Palhinha, only arrived in Munich after the coach’s departure. A move the previous year had collapsed at the final hurdle because Fulham, then his employer, could not find a suitable replacement. Under Kompany, however, the Portuguese never progressed beyond a reserve role and was subsequently loaned to Tottenham Hotspur, who still have to decide whether to exercise their purchase option.
Tuchel had replaced Julian Nagelsmann in March 2023, yet his tenure ended after just one full season. A lengthy successor search followed, prompting a brief rethink about keeping Tuchel among the board, but the coach ultimately chose not to stay. After several rejections, sporting director Max Eberl finally appointed Kompany—a move that, as we know, proved inspired.
This isn’t the first time Hoeneß has lashed out at Tuchel
This is not the first time Hoeneß has taken a dig at Tuchel. “On a personal level, our relationship was absolutely fine right up to the end. But in many areas, he simply has a completely different view of how to manage a team,” Hoeneß told t-online.
Furthermore, Tuchel had pushed for “a relatively large number of transfers”, said Hoeneß, echoing his chat with Söder: “We, on the other hand, wanted to work with more of our own players over the medium term. When I think of how many expensive players were constantly being demanded. Every time we had an injured player, there were calls for new players. It was a constant discussion about players.” He added that he had “never heard” of any such demands from Kompany.