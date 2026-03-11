Goal.com
Live
+18 | Play Responsibly | T&C's Apply | Commercial Content | Publishing Principles
Real Madrid v Chelsea - UEFA Champions League Semi Final: Leg OneGetty Images Sport

Translated by

Hazard: "I wouldn't be surprised if Vinicius retired at 30"

The Belgian talks about the Brazilian, who was his teammate at Real Madrid.

Former Belgium captain Eden Hazard, who retired from professional football at the age of 32, knows Vinícius Júnior very well. The two shared the Real Madrid dressing room for four seasons: they only played together 27 times, but that was enough for the Belgian to form a clear opinion of the Brazilian.

According to Hazard, Vinícius is a player who is "mentally and physically strong", qualities that allow him to withstand the pressure surrounding him.

  • "I WOULDN'T BE SURPRISED IF HE RETIRED AT 30."

    "Nowadays, people talk more about what he does off the pitch or what he goes through, rather than what he brings to the game. People forget what an exceptional player he is," explained Hazard. "All this must weigh on him. It can't be easy to take to the pitch thinking only about football. I wouldn't be surprised if, at 30, he said he was leaving, that he was quitting football, because nothing would change anyway," explained Hazard in an interview with public broadcaster RTBF.

    Despite the controversy that often surrounds the Brazilian striker, Hazard recognises in him a mentality very similar to his own: "He's just someone who likes football, who loves to play and just wants to have fun. A bit like me when I was on the pitch."

    If he could give him one piece of advice, however, the former Belgian star would urge him to be cautious: "I would say to him, 'Be careful. Play the way you want to play, but be careful. People are waiting for you to slip up. Keep playing, enjoy yourself and entertain the true football fans."

    • Advertisement

  • THE COMPARISON WITH RONALDINHO

    Hazard then drew a comparison with Ronaldinho, a legend of spectacular football: "When you dance after scoring a goal, do it in a way that makes people love you. Ronaldinho danced too, but I don't remember all this controversy surrounding him." 

    • ENJOYED THIS STORY?

    Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

Champions League
Real Madrid crest
Real Madrid
RMA
Manchester City crest
Manchester City
MCI
0