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Harvey Elliott confirms Liverpool exit as winger touches down in Spain to seal Valencia loan
Elliott targets fresh start in La Liga
Elliott, who has struggled to find a regular place in Andoni Iraola’s plans at Anfield, is looking to revitalise his career in La Liga after a difficult period that included a frustrating loan spell at Aston Villalast term. With the transfer deadline looming at 11pm, the former Fulham prodigy was spotted arriving at the airport, ready to undergo medical tests and sign his contract with the historic Spanish club.
The midfielder has not featured in a single matchday squad for the Reds this season, signaling that his immediate future lies elsewhere. Speaking to reporters upon his arrival in Valencia, Elliott expressed his enthusiasm for the challenge ahead, stating: "I'm truly grateful for this opportunity. I'm going to play my best here. I know the club's history and I know it demands a lot of hard work. I'm going to give everything I have for Valencia. To be fair, it all happened pretty fast. I was just waiting for the call and made sure I was ready to come here and play, which is exactly what I'm doing. I'm here now and looking forward to the weekend."
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Ambitions for European qualification
Despite Valencia’s current struggles in the domestic league, Elliott remains optimistic about what the team can achieve during his stay at the Mestalla. The club currently finds itself in 16th place in La Liga, having failed to secure a win in their opening three fixtures of the campaign. They suffered a 3-1 defeat at the hands of Deportivo recently, which followed a goalless draw with Celta Vigo and a narrow 1-0 loss to Real Betis.
Elliott is not shying away from the high expectations placed on him by the Spanish giants. He told the gathered media: "I hope to lead Valencia to European football. As I've said, it's an incredible club and I want to do everything I can for it. I believe that, especially with the team we have, we are capable of achieving it. It's going to be a difficult season, but I'm very confident."
A storied Anfield career paused
Elliott’s move to Spain marks a significant crossroads in a career that began with high expectations following his move from Fulham as a teenager in 2019. Since joining the Reds, he has made a total of 149 first-team appearances across all competitions, contributing 15 goals and 21 assists along the way.
While this loan move signals a temporary exit, Elliott remains under contract at Liverpool until 2028. There are suggestions that the club could look to extend his deal further in the future to protect his market value, depending on how he performs during his stint in La Liga.
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Deadline day drama at Liverpool
The departure of Elliott is just one piece of the puzzle for Liverpool as they navigate a busy transfer deadline day. The club is also managing various other outgoings and potential incomings, including decisions regarding the future of Trey Nyoni and other academy graduates. For Elliott, the decision to leave was driven by the necessity of minutes, something that seemed unlikely to materialise under Iraola this season. After spending the previous campaign on loan at Villa, where he found starts hard to come by, the 23-year-old is determined to ensure this latest move results in a more productive outcome on the pitch.
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