Harry Maguire to stay?! Much-maligned Man Utd defender set to earn new contract after remarkable turnaround under Michael Carrick
Maguire back in Man Utd team after Carrick appointment
Maguire's experience and leadership were well valued by former manager Ruben Amorim, though he wasn't always a regular starter. The likes of Matthijs de Ligt and Leny Yoro have been acquired in recent years but Maguire has remained a steady presence in defence, making 40 appearances in all competitions last season, scoring four goals.
England defender set to receive new contract
Now, according to the Daily Mail, Maguire is set to be rewarded for his good performances of late. The publication states it is looking "increasingly likely" that the former Leicester City star will be handed a new deal, with his current terms set to run out in the summer.
Maguire is currently on a £180,000-a-week contract and is thought to want to remain at Old Trafford for as long as he can, having arrived in Manchester back in 2019 in an £80 million (€93.6m/$101.6m) transfer from Leicester. It is reportedly hoped that a compromise can be reached regarding the wages and the length of the new contract. Maguire has made 260 appearances in all competitions for the club, winning the 2022-23 Carabao Cup and the 2023-24 FA Cup.
The centre-back is already free to discuss potential new contracts with teams around Europe, with Italian giants AC Milan thought to have made contact with United during the January transfer window. Saudi Pro League side Al-Qadsiah, now managed by Brendan Rodgers, are also thought to have signalled their interest.
Maguire impressing in De Ligt absence
De Ligt has emerged as an important leader in United's defence but the Dutchman now faces a fight to get back into the team once he recovers from injury, with Maguire performing well alongside Martinez.
Former United defender Wes Brown recently backed Maguire for a new contract, saying: "If Amorim were still in the job then Maguire definitely wouldn’t be getting a new contract but Michael Carrick’s come in and Harry’s playing and you’ve De Ligt and Yoro and some fantastic young defenders too who have excelled. So it’s a big decision. I think if it was up to Michael, he’d love to keep him because I think he’s proven he can get the job done. It’s as simple as that.
"The way Harry’s playing at the moment, I’m sure there will be chats going on behind the scenes where other teams will be very interested in signing him up in the summer."
Top-four battle heating up as Red Devils target Champions League
United have been in devastating form since Carrick was named their interim manager until the end of the season. There were surprise victories over Manchester City and Arsenal in the former United midfielder's first two games in charge before further wins over Fulham and Tottenham Hotspur. Those successes have catapulted the Red Devils into fourth place in the Premier League ahead of the midweek slate of fixtures and another three points against West Ham United on Tuesday night would see them jump above Aston Villa on goal difference.
After that, United aren't in action again until Monday, February 23, when they visit Everton and they then have a run of fixtures that includes clashes with Crystal Palace, Newcastle United and Villa.
On the contracts front, United have already confirmed experienced midfielder Casemiro will leave the club at the end of the season, while it's also likely that outcast defender Tyrell Malacia will be searching for a new club during the summer transfer window.