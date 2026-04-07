Harry Maguire's going nowhere! Resurgent Man Utd defender pens new contract to complete remarkable turnaround under Michael Carrick

Maguire arrived at United from Leicester City for an £80m fee in the summer of 2019, which to this day is still a record amount paid for a defender. Within six months, the centre-back was named club captain by then-manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Though he received some stick during his debut 2019-20 season as well as at the start of the following campaign, which came off the back of a high-profile arrest in Greece, Maguire announced himself as one of the Premier League's best defenders as United finished second in 2020-21. He was a key part of the England side that finished as runners-up at that summer's Euro 2020.

But Maguire was dug out for his form at club level again in 2021-22 and he his popularity took a massive hit over the next couple of seasons. Erik ten Hag stripped him of the United captaincy in 2023, with Bruno Fernandes taking the armband. Nevertheless, Maguire was still a key contributor to United's League Cup and Carabao Cup wins in 2023 and 2024 respectively, while he came back into the starting lineup under Ruben Amorim.

It has been under Michael Carrick where Maguire has truly rediscovered his best form, however, earning a recall to the England squad for the March internationals. With the 33-year-old at the heart of defence again, United are on course to finish third in the Premier League and qualify for the Champions League.