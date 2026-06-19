'One of my favourite ever moments' – Harry Kane stunned as England fans serenade stars with unofficial World Cup anthem
England and fans unite after opening victory
England began their World Cup campaign with a 4-2 victory over Croatia in Dallas on Wednesday. Kane scored twice to draw level with Gary Lineker's record of 10 World Cup goals, helping the Three Lions make a strong start to the tournament. However, the biggest talking point after the final whistle came during the celebrations. England's players joined travelling supporters in singing Oasis hit 'Wonderwall', creating a memorable scene inside the stadium.
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Kane reflects on special scenes in Dallas
Speaking on the Lions Den, Kane admitted the post-match celebrations ranked among his most memorable experiences with the national team. Kane also highlighted the significance of singing 'Wonderwall' together after the match.
"That was one of my favourite ever moments in an England shirt and especially at a major tournament," Kane admitted. "I know it’s just the first game, and we’re not getting carried away, but just that emotional connection with the fans, we know how much it means to them. I think they see how much it means to us.
"We have that connection right now, but just that moment, singing ‘Wonderwall’ in the stadium, everyone knew the words, and that was a really special moment, I thought.
"As first games go, to have that kind of support from everyone, and we know back home is the same. We know there would be plenty of beer getting thrown around, with it being a night game, so we love that stuff."
Fresh energy under Tuchel
Since taking charge, Thomas Tuchel has focused on strengthening the sense of togetherness within the England camp while building on the culture established by Gareth Southgate. Kane believes the current squad has a different feel from previous tournament groups. Alongside players such as John Stones and Jordan Pickford, he is one of the few remaining members of England's 2018 World Cup semi-final squad.
"This one feels a little bit different, I think," he said. "Our roles have changed a little bit, obviously, being the more experienced guys, the older guys. There aren’t many players from those early tournaments in this squad, so there’s a freshness about it, where you can really see a hunger, a desire, and excitement from the players in the team, just to kind of be part of what could be obviously a special summer."
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Focus on the match against Ghana
A victory over Croatia gives England a strong chance of qualifying for the next round. However, they must overcome Ghana in their next match in Group L. And Kane will once again be expected to lead the Three Lions' attack to secure victory.