Harry Kane wanted by Saudi Pro League clubs after fresh release clause revelation at Bayern

Kicker report that Kane has emerged as a target for Al-Ahli and Al-Ittihad. The England captain has a contract until 2027 and a reported release clause set at a maximum of €70 million (£61m/$83m). This season, in all competitions, Kane has scored 45 goals in 40 games as well as nine assists. Bayern, though, want him to extend his stay at the Allianz Arena. Kane's release clause is said to expire at the end of February, and not January as previously believed, but he must inform Bayern that he wants to leave before the clause can be activated.
Premier League clubs are said to have made contact with Kane's representatives, although they are not named, while Saudi clubs are also monitoring developments. He is said to feel comfortable in Munich, having moved his family to Germany, but it is unclear if he would be willing to make a move to the Middle East.