'You're not going to get your medal' - Harry Kane urged to return to Tottenham as ex-Premier League striker makes bold 'jealousy' claim after Bayern Munich suffer major Bundesliga blow

'You're not going to get your medal' - Harry Kane urged to return to Tottenham as ex-Premier League striker makes bold 'jealousy' claim after Bayern Munich suffer major Bundesliga blowJames WestwoodGettyHarry KaneTottenham HotspurBayern MunichPremier LeagueBundesligaChris Sutton believes Harry Kane will be "jealous" of Tottenham's resurgence this season, with Bayern struggling to defend their Bundesliga title.Kane left Spurs in summer26 goals for Bayern already, but title bid falteringSutton suggests he should return to England