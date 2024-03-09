Harry Kane is unstoppable! England captain breaks TWO more Bundesliga records - with one in place for 30 years - with stunning Bayern Munich hat-trick against Mainz Harry KaneBayern MunichBayern Munich vs Mainz 05Bundesliga

Harry Kane made Bundesliga history when he broke two records - one which has stood for 30 years - with his hat-trick in Bayern Munich's rout of Mainz.