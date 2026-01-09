Harry Kane told what he needs to do to win Ballon d'Or as Bayern Munich & England striker is given 'big chance' billing in World Cup year

Kane broke his much-publicised trophy duck in 2024-25 when becoming a Bundesliga title winner. He hit 41 goals across all competitions for Bayern last season, with remarkable personal standards being maintained by Tottenham’s all-time leading scorer.
His exploits were, however, only enough to earn him a 13th-place ranking in the last Ballon d’Or vote. Many have questioned that tumble outside of the top 10, but the 32-year-old frontman is being backed to silence any doubters.
He has already reached the 30-goal mark at club level this term, while taking his historic tally of efforts for England to 78 through 112 caps, and remains in the hunt for the grandest of domestic, continental and international accolades.