Harry Kane's trophy dream slips further away! Consolation goal fails to mask another shocker for Bayern Munich striker as Bochum pile more misery on Thomas Tuchel's side - with Bayer Leverkusen now in full control of Bundesliga title race Bayern MunichHarry KaneBochum vs Bayern MunichBochumBundesliga

Bayern Munich's misery continued on Sunday night, as Thomas Tuchel's side slipped to a third straight defeat with a 3-2 loss to Bochum