Harry Kane's ferocious strike clocked at incredible speed as Bayern Munich star bags brilliant hat-trick against Stuttgart

Kane did not feature in Vincent Kompany's starting lineup as Chelsea loanee Nicolas Jackson started up front. The England captain was only introduced in the 61st minute. It took just five minutes to open his scoring. Kane received a pass near the centre circle and made a solo run down the middle. The striker then launched a pile driver from distance as the ball flew into the goal like a rocket.
Bayern Munich later confirmed on social media that Kane's effort was clocked at 128 km/h from 25 yards away from the goal. Kane later doubled his tally from the penalty spot in the 80th minute, before completing his treble from Michael Olise's assist.