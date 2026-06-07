Goal.com
LiveTickets
+18 | Play Responsibly | T&C's Apply | Commercial Content | Publishing Principles
kane(C)Getty Images
Donny Afroni

Harry Kane told to 'be sensible' as Roy Keane offers England striker strict tactical advice after match-winning display ahead of World Cup

H. Kane
England
Friendlies
World Cup
R. Keane

Roy Keane has told Harry Kane to curb his playmaking instincts and stay in the final third if England are to have any hope of World Cup glory. Despite the captain securing a narrow victory over New Zealand, the pundit believes tactical discipline will be the deciding factor in the tournament's extreme conditions.

  • Keane demands tactical shift from England captain

    England legend has insisted that Kane must adapt his game and be "sensible" with his movement during the upcoming World Cup. While the Bayern Munich star has earned plaudits for his ability to drop deep and link play, Keane believes such habits could prove detrimental in the heat of a major summer tournament.

    Keane argued that Kane’s primary responsibility must be as a finisher rather than a creator. After Kane secured a 1-0 win for Thomas Tuchel’s side, Keane stressed that the 32-year-old needs to trust the creative quality elsewhere in the squad and focus on remaining the focal point of the attack.

    • Advertisement
  • Nottingham Forest v Manchester City - Emirates FA Cup Semi FinalGetty Images Sport

    Conserving energy in extreme conditions

    With the World Cup set to be played in demanding climate conditions, Keane is concerned that Kane's high work rate could lead to premature fatigue. He believes the striker must resist the urge to drop into his own half, suggesting that a more static presence upfront will keep him fresh for the moments that truly matter in the box.

    Keane told ITV: "He has to have that experience now, and maybe he's learnt a lot more playing for Bayern in those big Champions League games. Be smart enough with your position. Even for the goal, New Zealand have lots of players back, but he's just wandered in there. Just that experience, but its amazing they gave him so much space."

  • Stay in the box to win the trophy

    The pundit was adamant that Kane’s world-class finishing is England's greatest asset, and it should not be wasted on tasks other players can perform. Keane urged the skipper to stay patient and wait for the opportunities to come to him rather than searching for the ball in midfield areas.

    "But with that experience, he's got to be sensible, we're talking about the conditions," Keane added. "He doesn't need to be coming back beyond the halfway line trying to spray balls, there's enough players who can do that and enough quality, you get yourself in there, you're the best in the world at this moment in time. If England want to win the big trophy, he's going to be your main man."

    • ENJOYED THIS STORY?

    Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

  • Harry Kane England 2026Getty Images

    Kane dismisses concerns over tournament heat

    Meanwhile, despite the warnings from the former Manchester United captain, Kane remains confident in his physical condition and his ability to handle the elements. Following a record-breaking season in Germany where he netted 61 goals, the striker believes the squad is well-prepared for any atmospheric challenges they might face during the tournament.

    Responding to questions about the temperature and fatigue, Kane said: "The drinks breaks help. A lot of people are talking about the heat but I don't think it's going to be as big a factor as what some people say. Me personally and a few of of the boys who have been training for a while in it felt fine today. We're all athletes, we're all professionals and have played in warm weather conditions before."

Friendlies
England crest
England
ENG
Costa Rica crest
Costa Rica
CRC