Harry Kane on target again as dazzling Leroy Sane leads rampant Bayern Munich past Hoffenheim

Getty Images SportSoham MukherjeeHarry Kane on target again as dazzling Leroy Sane leads rampant Bayern Munich past HoffenheimBundesligaBayern MunichH. KaneBayern Munich vs HoffenheimHoffenheimL. SaneBayern Munich came out on top against a toothless Hoffeinheim with Harry Kane and Leroy Sane leading the charge in a 5-0 thumping.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowBayern thrashed Hoffenheim 5-0Sane scored a brace with a goal in each halfKane was also on target from the spot Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱