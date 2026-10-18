'Outstanding!' - Harry Kane hails Michael Olise's mentality after Champions League red card blow as Bayern Munich star shines against RB Leipzig

Olise put his recent European misery firmly behind him during Bayern Munich's emphatic 6-1 thrashing of RB Leipzig. The French winger was instrumental in the domestic rout, contributing both a goal and an assist as the Bavarian giants tore through their Bundesliga rivals.
The stellar domestic showing came just days after a bitter blow on the continent. Olise was dismissed in Champions League action against Norwegian giants Viking FK, triggering a suspension that rules him out of a looming heavyweight clash with Arsenal. Rather than dwell on the setback, the 24-year-old channelled his frustration into a match-winning display.