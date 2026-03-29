Kane has been a revelation since his move to the Allianz Arena, but Hoeness has acknowledged that even the strongest professional ties can be tested by the financial power of the Saudi Pro League. While the 32-year-old remains under a long-term contract, the sheer scale of investment coming out of the Gulf region remains a talking point for the Bayern board.
Harry Kane could be swayed by mega-money Saudi move, admits Bayern Munich chief
Bayern board wary of Saudi wealth
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Saudi temptation looms for Kane
Speaking to Kicker, Hoeness discussed the possibility of a tempting offer arriving for the talismanic forward. "He didn't exercise his release clause, which means he's definitely under contract here until summer 2027. What I'm hearing and feeling is that he and his family feel extremely comfortable here. You never know when a Saudi comes along and puts a lot of money on the table... But he feels very much at home," Hoeness stated.
Kane's longevity and elite conditioning
Despite the speculation regarding a potential exit, Hoeness is convinced that Kane has many years left at the pinnacle of European football. The striker's dedication to his fitness is often cited as a reason why he can emulate other greats who have played well into their late thirties. In fact, Kane has already played 3,195 minutes for Bayern Munich this season, highlighting his status as an indispensable member of the starting XI. Hoeness lavished praise on the striker's professional habits, noting: "Harry Kane can play at this level for at least another three or four years, because he's a perfect professional who takes care of his body. He's always at rehab and with the physios."
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Balancing records and team success
On the pitch, Kane is currently locked in a race against time to write his name into the history books. After a sensational start to the campaign, he is closing in on the single-season goalscoring record currently held by former Bayern icon Robert Lewandowski.
However, former Bayern midfielder Didi Hamann has cautioned against prioritising the scoring record over the team's European success. With Bayern set for a heavyweight Champions League clash against Real Madrid, the management of Kane's fitness will be paramount. Hamann told Sky: "I think Bayern and Kane would do well to set this record in the storage room. Because it is important that they advance one round in the Champions League - and ideally one more and that they win the Champions League."