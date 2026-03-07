When will Harry Kane return? Bayern Munich boss Vincent Kompany delivers uncertain injury update after England striker's rare absence

The Allianz Arena was without its star man Kane due to a calf injury. He was not included in Bayern's matchday squad for their 4-1 win over Monchengladbach. While initial reports suggested the 31-year-old was simply rested as a precaution, the situation changed after the final whistle.
The prolific striker is currently struggling to recover, which has cast doubt on his participation in European competition. Despite his dominant form domestically, the lack of clarity regarding the Bundesliga's top scorer has raised concerns among Bayern fans.