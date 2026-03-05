Blow for Bayern Munich as Harry Kane ruled OUT of next game to dent England captain's hopes of breaking Robert Lewandowski goal record

The former Tottenham talisman has been in sensational form in Bavaria, transforming the Bayern attack since his 2023 arrival. He currently sits on 30 league goals after just 24 appearances, maintaining a scoring rate that had the record books on high alert.
Having recently secured his fourth consecutive league brace during a dramatic 3-2 victory over Borussia Dortmund, Kane looked unstoppable. Bayern head coach Kompany admitted the striker will, however, be unavailable for the match against Monchengladbach due to a calf injury.